Crystal clear: Saudi govt releases first-ever high-resolution pics of Hajr-e-Aswad

MAKKAH: The newly released images of the Hajr-e-Aswad give a highly detailed and amazing view of the sacred stone.



According to Saudi Arabian government, the images are up to 49,000 megapixels and it took 50 working hours to process the 1,050 photos.

The new high-resolution pictures of the Hajr-e-Aswad were taken by the Engineering Studies Department of the Reasah Alharmain.

The scared stone is situated in the eastern corner of the Ka'aba from the outside. It is the starting and ending point of the Circumambulation (Tawaf).

The reddish-black stone is oval-shaped and 30cm in size.

The official said the Black Stone is a “piece of Jannah and the first-ever high-resolution pictures reflect how beautiful paradise would be...”

