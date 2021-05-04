Crystal clear: Saudi govt releases first-ever high-resolution pics of Hajr-e-Aswad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MAKKAH: The newly released images of the Hajr-e-Aswad give a highly detailed and amazing view of the sacred stone.
The new high-resolution pictures of the Hajr-e-Aswad were taken by the Engineering Studies Department of the Reasah Alharmain through Focus Stack Panorama technology.
According to Saudi Arabian government, the images are up to 49,000 megapixels and it took 50 working hours to process the 1,050 photos.
The scared stone is situated in the eastern corner of the Ka'aba from the outside. It is the starting and ending point of the Circumambulation (Tawaf).
The official said the Black Stone is a “piece of Jannah and the first-ever high-resolution pictures reflect how beautiful paradise would be...”