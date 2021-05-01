close
Sat May 01, 2021
May 1, 2021

US restricts travel from India amid worsening coronavirus crisis

Sat, May 01, 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States will restrict travel from India starting next week, due to rampant spread of Covid-19 in the country, the White House said Friday.

"On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration will restrict travel from India," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

She cited "extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India".

The policy will take effect May 4.

