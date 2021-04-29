Amber Heard leaves fans swooning as she shares 'Aquaman 2' photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amber Heard has shared a picture with hashtag #Aquaman2, days after teasing her role in the Jason Momoa starrer film .
She had confirmed her role after months of speculations that she was fired from the franchise.
Taking to Instagram she posted a picture in which she is seen sleeping on the floor. In a previous picture, she was seen reading a book by author Iain BanksIain Banks.
"Forgot my pyjamas," she captioned her latest photo.