close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Amber Heard leaves fans swooning as she shares 'Aquaman 2' photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Amber Heard has shared a picture with hashtag #Aquaman2, days after teasing her role in the Jason Momoa starrer film .

She had confirmed her role after months of speculations that she was fired from the franchise.

Taking to Instagram she posted a picture in which she is seen sleeping on the floor. In a previous picture, she was seen reading a book by author Iain BanksIain Banks.

"Forgot my pyjamas," she captioned her latest photo.


Latest News

More From Entertainment