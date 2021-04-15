Kate Middleton had a connection with Prince Philip long before she met William

Prince Philip shared a close bond with Kate Middleton as the two were often spotted together in high spirits.



According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Edinburgh had formed an “unexpected” bond as they shared a similar sense of humour and were immensely devoted to their royal duties.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward shared details about the late royal’s relationship with his grandson Prince William’s wife, saying: “It is known Prince Philip likes her.”

Kate and Philip were often spotted sharing jokes and laughing away.

Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express and analysed 2017 photos of the two, saying: “These delightful poses suggest unexpectedly rich bonds between Kate and Prince Philip based on not just affection but also a shared sense of humour and fun.”

"Both royals tend to be fans of protocol at public events but Philip's animated chat could have put them firmly on the naughty step, as judging from the poses of the rest of the group they are having a chat and a giggle during a fly-past,” added James.

Moreover, Kate also had a connection to Philip long before she met Prince William and married into the royal family.

When completing her Duke of Edinburgh Award, Kate was given the Gold award as a sixth form student at Marlborough College. Looking back at her experience, Kate had shared: "I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon.”

She added: "I remember saying you know what, 'I think we're just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter.'"