Queen to decide whether HRH titles can be used for Prince Harry at Philip’s funeral

With Prince Harry back in the UK, Queen Elizabeth II will decide if her grandson can use his HRH titles for her husband Prince Philip’s funeral.



After the Duke of Sussex flew back home to attend the funeral of his grandfather this coming weekend, many wondered whether he would be referred to with his HRH title in the ceremony’s order of service.

According to reports, Her Majesty will make the decision of whether or not Prince Harry should use the titles in funeral service post-Megxit.

If the monarch decides against him using the titles, then a clear distinction will be made between him and his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William.

As per The Mirror, he may also be referred to as the Duke of Sussex—a title that he received upon his wedding with Meghan Markle back in 2018.