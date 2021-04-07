Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘complaining’ attitude revealed by wait staff: report

Ellen DeGeneres’ horrid attitude with an insider has recently been brought forward by a former waiter and fans are shocked over the developments.



A claim about Ellen’s sordid attitude was brought forward by a waiter named Chris Farah during her interview with The Post.

According to the source, it occurred back in 2014 when DeGeneres stepped into the restaurant with Portia de Rossi and was relatively unfriendly towards staffers.

While the interaction was dubbed ‘embarrassing’ it was what happened later with her manager that completely shocked Farah. “He [my manager] asked me if I’d served Ellen. I was really excited for a minute.”

“I thought maybe she wanted to use me in her show. Then he told me that Ellen had written to the owner complaining that I had chipped nail polish. I couldn’t believe it. She’s so busy and rich. Why would she [expletive] with me?”