Mon Mar 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Watch: BTS Jin, Jimin showcase an impromptu karaoke session

South Korean hotshots BTS have left fans speechless with their impromptu karaoke skills from the backseat of a car.

Jimin and Jin belted their lyrics away without a care in the world and had ARMYs humming away in unison the moment the video went live.

The video has been uploaded to BTS’s official Twitter account and within a day has already culminated over 4 million likes. 

Check it out below:


