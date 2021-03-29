Watch: BTS Jin, Jimin showcase an impromptu karaoke session

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Korean hotshots BTS have left fans speechless with their impromptu karaoke skills from the backseat of a car.
Jimin and Jin belted their lyrics away without a care in the world and had ARMYs humming away in unison the moment the video went live.
The video has been uploaded to BTS’s official Twitter account and within a day has already culminated over 4 million likes.