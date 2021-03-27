Prince Charles hires new employee to fix damage done by Meghan and Harry

Director of communications for NHS England has been hired by Prince Charles to lead his communications

Prince Charles has a new member in his staff who will have a lot of work on his hands as someone who will lead the royal's communications.



The Prince of Wales has brought on-boarf an NHS spin doctor to build his public image following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview.



Simon Enright, director of communications for NHS England, has been hired by the senior royal according to expert Camilla Tominey.

Tominey wrote in the Telegraph, "Prince Charles has hired an NHS spin doctor to head his communications in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview.

"One of the first jobs in Simon Enright's in-tray will be to help rehabilitate the heir to the throne's image in light of damaging claims made by Prince Harry earlier this month.”

During their sit-down with Winfrey, Meghan said one royal family member raised concerns about how dark 'Archie's skin might be.'

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said in response to allegations made in the interview that “recollections may vary” but the issues will be addressed privately.