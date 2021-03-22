South Africa tour faces no threat from CAA travel ban: PCB

— File photo

Pakistan's tour to South Africa will not be affected by Civil Aviation Authority's (CAA) travel ban, a spokesperson from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

The aviation body, two days earlier, placed into effect new restrictions adding 12 African countries, including South Africa, in Category C. The countries included in Category C are prohibited from travelling to Pakistan due to the growing number of coronavirus cases there.

A PCB spokesperson said the government was aware of the team's tour as the cricket board had sought permission from authorities to hold the training camp in Lahore.

Pakistan team will travel to South Africa through a chartered flight on March 26 and are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and four twenty20 internationals against Proteas from April 2 to April 16 in Johannesburg and Centurion.

The spokesperson said that the national team would complete a three-day quarantine period in South Africa while practice will be allowed for those players who clear the COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Following the completion of the white-ball series in South Africa, the team will go to Zimbabwe through a commercial flight where they will play three T20Is and two Tests. The contingent will then return home on May 12 through a chartered flight.