Indian Air Force pilot dies as MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashes

The image of a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet. Photo: Twitter

An Indian pilot was killed on Wednesday as another MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed during take off, said the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a statement.



A tweet by the IAF said a court of inquiry will be set up determine the cause of the crash.



"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," read a tweet by the air force.



"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," read a subsequent tweet by the IAF.



India has long been criticised for its fleet of outdated MiG-21 Bison aircraft. IAF chief BS Dhanoa said two years ago that the IAF was operating 44-year-old MiG-21 Bison fighter jets when people didn't even drive cars that were this old.

Around the world, the MiG-21 is hardly in use anymore. According to some reports, the MiG-21 currently serves in just 18 air forces worldwide, which include the two members of NATO (Romania and Croatia).