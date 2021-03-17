Indian Air Force pilot dies as MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An Indian pilot was killed on Wednesday as another MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed during take off, said the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a statement.
A tweet by the IAF said a court of inquiry will be set up determine the cause of the crash.
"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," read a tweet by the air force.
"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," read a subsequent tweet by the IAF.
India has long been criticised for its fleet of outdated MiG-21 Bison aircraft. IAF chief BS Dhanoa said two years ago that the IAF was operating 44-year-old MiG-21 Bison fighter jets when people didn't even drive cars that were this old.
Around the world, the MiG-21 is hardly in use anymore. According to some reports, the MiG-21 currently serves in just 18 air forces worldwide, which include the two members of NATO (Romania and Croatia).