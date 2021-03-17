Indian Twitter mocks Nita Ambani with memes over appointment at BHU

A picture of Nita Ambani. Photo: Twitter

Indians on Twitter mocked Nita Ambani with memes after the wife of billionaire business magnate Mukesh Ambani was offered the post of visiting professor at the Banarus Hindu University (BHU), as per reports.



Reliance Industries Limited, however, spoke to a leading Indian news website to clarify that Ambani has so far not received any offer from the university.



Some BHU students protested the move and demanded other "women empowerment icons" be appointed to the post instead.



Here are some of the memes that have been doing the rounds on Twitter, mocking Nita Ambani.



Pawn Aja made fun of the Ambanis' wealth with an image of a helicopter, suggesting this would be her means of transport everyday if and when she arrives to lecture her students.



Another person said there is nothing to be surprised when Nita Ambani is called to lecture university students as the country already has a prime minister like Modi.



A Rhea Chakraborty parody account made fun of the appointment as well.



Another user said: "Heard that she will teach crony capitalism at the university". Ouch.





