Watch: Imad Wasim share precious moment with new born daughter

Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim on Tuesday shared with his followers the precious moment when he held his new born for the first time.

Imad, in an Instagram post, said that it was the first time that he was holding his daughter after her birth couple of days ago.

"Holding my baby girl for the first time," said Imad in the caption of the video. He added that it was the "best feeling" that he ever had.

Earlier this month, the PSL 2020 winner had announced the birth of his daughter on Twitter.



"Alhumdu’lillah by the grace of Allah SWT we have been blessed with a beautiful bundle of joy," tweeted the all-rounder.

The cricketer had also said that the family had named her Syeda Inaya Imad.