Cara Delevingne said she struggled with her sexuality growing up

Cara Delevingne added that her sexual orientation is 'constantly changing'

Cara Delevingne candidly shared insight into embracing her sexuality fully.



In a recent conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, the 28-year-old model said she was 'homophobic' and 'suicidal' before actually coming out her own self.

Cara said, "I grew up in an old-fashioned household. I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know that was a thing and actually, I think growing up … I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic. The idea of being [with] same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I would never. That’s disgusting, ugh.’”

She continued, “I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life [to that] because I was so ashamed of ever being that. But, actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept.”

The Suicide Squad star revealed “there is still a part” of her that wishes she could “just be straight” instead, adding that it’s all “really complicated.”

Cara added that her sexual orientation is “constantly changing.”

“I was so unhappy and I wasn’t following my truth, especially in terms of being a model. That whole thing of having to fit into the box — I’m an androgynous person’” she further explained.