Mohammad Wasim dismisses reports of rifts with team management on selection for South Africa series

KARACHI: Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has rejected media reports claiming differences exist between the selection committee and the team management, the Daily Jang reported Tuesday.



In a wide-ranging interview, the chief selector discussed the selection criteria, Pakistan's preparation for the ICC events, Babar Azam's captaincy and other issues.

The selection committee has come under fire over the team selection for South Africa and Zimbabwe series, with some media reports stating skipper Babar Azam was not happy with the squad chosen for the upcoming series.

Cricket experts were surprised over the exclusion of all-rounder Imad Wasim and left-handed opening batsman Shan Masood from the squads selected for the three different formats.

Wasim said skipper Babar Azam gave his opinion on the selection and the board respects his recommendations.

"There was no deadlock in the selection process and the players were selected with his consultation," said Wasim.



He, however, acknowledged that there is a difference of opinion but denied any deadlock with the team.

The chief selcto0r also dispelled rumours that "player power" is being curbed through selection. "I do not believe in this terminology of player power and this is wrong to [state as the reason] if someone is dropped from the team."

It is pertinent to note that players like Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Shan Masood, Imad Wasim and Yasir Shah were sidelined in the recently-held series.

To this, he said they were not selected due to their poor performances. "Masood needs to work on his batting technique. We observed n New Zealand that he was getting out in similar fashion [a couple of times]."

While responding to a question about Babar Azam's development as a captain of the Pakistan team, Wasim said: "He is learning".