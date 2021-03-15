Prince William’s desperate attempts to protect Kate Middleton from paparazzi revealed: report

Prince William’s desperate attempts to protect Kate Middleton from the paparazzi back in their courting days have recently been brought forward by experts.

The news was brought forward by royal author Katie Nicholl during an interview with Express UK and there she was quoted saying, "We had been introduced to Kate early on, and we were instructed from the outset to give her every support possible.”

"She was obviously the subject of a lot of press interest and intrusion from the paparazzi. William said we had a duty of care to her and her family and so we advised her on how to deal with the cameras.”

“We told her to smile at the photographers so that there would be a better picture. She was given advice on how to manage the media, and we were there to support her if there was a crisis."