Former Pakistan spinner Tauseef Ahmed suffers a heart attack, undergoes angiography

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Tauseef Ahmed underwent an angiography after suffering a heart attack at a wedding in Lahore, doctors confirmed Monday.

The former cricketer received a stent three years back and is an asthma patient, the CEO of a private hospital Ahmed is admitted in said.

Dr Sabir Malik said the next 48 hours are critical for Ahmed.

He will not need to undergo angioplasty or a bypass operation.

The former cricket was visiting Lahore for a wedding from Karachi. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack during the wedding.

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed wrote on Twitter that Tauseef Ahmed is now fine.



Ahmed has appeared in 104 matches for Pakistan between 1980 and 1993.