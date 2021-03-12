Jennifer Garner shares untold story about her past

Jennifer Garner recalled a memory of her past decisions, revealing her agent former Patrick Whitesell gave her an ultimatum about retiring if she didn't take the role in 'Dallas Buyers Club'.

The 48-year-old actress was considering passing on the role of Dr Eve Saks in the hit drama, starring Matthew McConaughey in his Oscar-winning role.

The Hollywood's charming star revealed: "He said this is going to be a call about one of two things: It’s going to be a call about you doing this little movie, or it’s going to be a call about you retiring."

Garner added that she was 'truly overwhelmed' by having her third child with Ben Affleck and during that time her then-husband was making Argo and she was just trying to keep the plates spinning.

The actress wasn't ready to give up her career quite yet: "I also knew that I didn’t want to be done acting, so I said, "OK, I’ll do it."

Jennifer Garner's role in 'Dallas Buyers Club' ended up being a critically-acclaimed hit with Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both winning Oscars.