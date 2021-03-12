Jennifer Garner shares untold story about her past

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Garner recalled a memory of her past decisions, revealing her agent former Patrick Whitesell gave her an ultimatum about retiring if she didn't take the role in 'Dallas Buyers Club'.
The 48-year-old actress was considering passing on the role of Dr Eve Saks in the hit drama, starring Matthew McConaughey in his Oscar-winning role.
The Hollywood's charming star revealed: "He said this is going to be a call about one of two things: It’s going to be a call about you doing this little movie, or it’s going to be a call about you retiring."
Garner added that she was 'truly overwhelmed' by having her third child with Ben Affleck and during that time her then-husband was making Argo and she was just trying to keep the plates spinning.
The actress wasn't ready to give up her career quite yet: "I also knew that I didn’t want to be done acting, so I said, "OK, I’ll do it."
Jennifer Garner's role in 'Dallas Buyers Club' ended up being a critically-acclaimed hit with Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both winning Oscars.