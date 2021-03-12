Megxit debacle leaves Prince Philip completely 'baffled'

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was 'appalled’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desperation to leave royal life last year, claimed a royal biographer.



Seward, in her response to a question about Prince Philip's reaction over Megxit debacle, said: "I think he is baffled, completely baffled by Harry and Meghan's desperation to leave the Royal Family."

The author went on to describe the feelings about the Queen's husband - who has been in hospital for over the last three weeks - in her own words, saying: "I think he feels they had so much going for them, Harry had all his military appointments that he was helping with, they had a beautiful house which was just finished, they had a beautiful baby, they were beginning to really make a mark in the world and they had the support of the Queen in promoting the Commonwealth."

Seward added: “Philip just thought that their dereliction of duty was appalling, he couldn't understand it."

Archie's parents, during their recent interview, revealed that they felt unsupported and unprotected by the institution which led them to quit royal jobs.

The Duke of Edinburgh and his grandson have a strong connection to the military and one Harry's key military appointments ‒ Captain General of the Royal Marines ‒ was passed on from his grandfather, who held it for 64 years.

Prince Harry and his sweetheart Meghan, somehow, added to the problems of the 94-year-old Queen. Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh is still in hospital after undergoing heart surgery last week.

