'Time flies': Shahid Afridi's pictures from wedding ceremony in 2000 enthralls fans

Shahid Afridi (center) sits on the stage with Abdul Razzaq (left) and Wasim Akram (right). Photo: Mirza Iqbal Baig Twitter account.

Pictures from former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi two decades ago were shared by a veteran sports journalist on Twitter.



Fans of the cricketer took to social media to praise the picture, in which Shahid Afridi is sitting with former Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram and ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq.



In the second photo tweeted by Iqbal, Afridi can be seen smiling as he stands with Pakistan batting great and former coach Javed Miandad.



"Pictures taken in 2000 at the marriage ceremony of ⁦@SAfridiOfficial, ⁦@ARazzaqPak,@wasimakramlive and ⁦@JavedMiandadpk are also seen, time flies pretty rapidly," tweeted Baig.



Fans of the cricketer were pleasantly surprised to see these pictures.



Afridi has always spoken highly of Wasim Akram and rated him one of the best captains that have ever played cricket. In an interview from last year, the swashbuckling all-rounder credited Akram for giving him the chance to make his mark in international cricket, during the 1996 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match.

Afridi smashed the record for the fastest century in the match which led to him amassing a massive fan following overnight.

The former Pakistan cricket captain, however, has exchanged harsh words with Javed Miandad in the press on several instances, most notably when he decided to publish his book, Game Changer.



Afridi in his autobiography, Game Changer, called Miandad 'a small man', who didn’t let him practice before the side’s historic clash against India.