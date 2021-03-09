Transgender individual becomes Bangladesh's first-ever news anchor

Tashnuva Anan Shishir, second from left, presents the news at a studio in Dhaka on March 8, 2021. — AFP

DHAKA: A TV channel in Bangladesh has hired the country's first-ever transgender individual as a news anchor, Geo News reported Tuesday.

According to a report by Geo.tv, Tashnuva Anan Shishit, 29, was overwhelmed with emotions and teared up as soon as she got a chance to read the news on TV.

Tashnuva said that throughout her life, she had to face discrimination because of her gender identity.

Owing to society's attitude towards her which left her feeling degraded, Tashnuva did not just leave her home, she also attempted to commit suicide four times.

She said that since childhood, she had to face hatred and humiliation as people used to pass snide comments at her all the time.

Despite all the problems, Tashnuva continued their education and also worked for different non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

"I am the first Bangladeshi transgender individual to hold a Master's degree in public health," Tashu said.

According to official statistics of the Bangladeshi government, there are about 11,000 transgender individuals in the country. However, according to local NGOs, this number is close to 100,000, most of whom live in unfavourable conditions.