An intimate look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family of three

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking International Women's Day by releasing a new photo that gives a glimpse of their family of three, ahead of them welcoming their second child.



Misan Harriman, the famed photographer who took the photo of the couple’s pregnancy announcement released a new photo to commemorate Women’s Day.

The intimate glance at their family life also announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl in summer this year.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” he wrote.

Revealing the news to Oprah during Sunday’s interview, Harry said: “Amazing, grateful, to have any one or any two [children] but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? But now we've got our family. We've got the four of us. We've got two dogs.”