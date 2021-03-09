An intimate look into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family of three

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are marking International Women's Day by releasing a new photo that gives a glimpse of their family of three, ahead of them welcoming their second child.
Misan Harriman, the famed photographer who took the photo of the couple’s pregnancy announcement released a new photo to commemorate Women’s Day.
The intimate glance at their family life also announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl in summer this year.
“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” he wrote.
Revealing the news to Oprah during Sunday’s interview, Harry said: “Amazing, grateful, to have any one or any two [children] but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? But now we've got our family. We've got the four of us. We've got two dogs.”