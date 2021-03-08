Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive flak from Piers Morgan over ‘disgraceful’ interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were strongly criticized by Piers Morgan for their ‘absolutely disgraceful’ interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The Good Morning Britain host, hours after Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview on CBS, turned to Twitter and slammed Meghan for it.

In a series of tweets, the Good Morning Britain presenter said, “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.”

He further said, “Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country. I suggest everyone waits for the victims of his wife’s rampage to have their say on her outlandish claims before they do so.”

He also sarcastically said that Meghan Markle should be nominated for an Oscar after the interview.

Piers tweeted, “Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #meghan.”

“Let’s be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for & has worked so hard to maintain, whilst pretending to support her. And they did it while her 99yr-old husband Philip is seriously ill in hospital. It’s contemptible,” he further said.