PSL 2021 postponed after six players test positive

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to postpone the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League for an indefinite period after several players tested COVID-19 positive.

The PCB, in a statement, said that following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, it has been decided to postpone the PSL 6 with immediate effect

The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” it added.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates in this regard.

COVID-19 vaccination

The PCB has made arrangement s for the vaccination of the officials and players at the hotel.

According to details, Chinese Sinopharm vaccine being offered to nearly 300 officials associated with the PSL.

SOP violations

The PCB has been blamed for failing to ensure a secure environment during the tournament as there were numerous violations of the bio-secure bubble.

Talking to Geo News, senior sports journalist, Abdul Majid Bhatti said that there were a number of incidents that were highlighted since the PSL started on February 20.

“The lifts in the hotel where the teams were staying were also used by others as well,” he said.

Syed Yahya Hussaini, anchor Geo News programme, said that the PCB could not maintain the standards that were expected from it.

Referring to the Peshawar Zalmi incident, when the board allowed Wahab Riaz and Darren Sammy to reintegrate after they breached the protocols, Hussaini said the PCB did not allow Mohammad Hafeez to enter the bubble (for the South Africa series) but permitted Zalmi players.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana termed the postponement of the PSL as “terrible news”.

“Even before the league started we were of the opinion that the league should be postponed given the on-going pandemic situation. Unfortunately, the PCB said that we should continue with the plan and other franchises supported the idea.”

Rana added that it is now very difficult to find a window to play the remaining matches.