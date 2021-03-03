Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Match 14

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators will look to win when they take on Multan Sultans in match number 14 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today at Karachi's National Stadium.

The match will start at 7pm.

Quetta, the champions of PSL's 2019 edition, are currently placed at the bottom of the points table and have yet to win a match — they were beaten in all four games they’ve played so far.

Multan are also struggling to find the form. They won just one game — against Lahore Qalandars — in the four matches they've played. They are also desperate to improve their position on the points table before the next leg.

Moreover, of the five games played between the two sides, so far, Gladiators have won 3 while Sultan won 2.

The toss, as in all previous games, is going to be crucial, once again and the team winning the toss is likely to opt for the field.

Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.