PSL 2021: Watch how Amir feeds off Karachi crowd's energy to take Denly's wicket

KARACHI: For Mohammad Amir, the crowd support really matters when he bowls and it showed when the fast bowler bowled the first over against the Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

Amir was up against Denly and needed some support at his back. The left-arm fast bowler signalled the crowd to make more noise as he got ready to bowl the fifth delivery of the first over.



Facing Amir was Denly, who may have been unnerved by the crowd's huge cheers and applause after Amir told them to show their support.



Amir ended up bowling Denly out, who couldn't make out the left-arm bowler's fast-paced delivery which may have kept a bit low but shattered his stumps.



An elated Amir leapt into the air and was instantly surrounded by teammates, who loved every bit of the moment.



It was a tough day for the Kings, though, as they succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars chased down a challenging total of 187 and won by six wickets against Karachi Kings, in the eleventh match of the Pakistan Super League's sixth season at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The Kings' Sharjeel Khan (64 off 39 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (57 off 35 balls) were able to steer the side to the sizeable total, after an early set back as the side lost three wickets inside of five overs.

The Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi — who ended up being awarded 'Player of the Match' — took an impressive 3 wickets for 27 runs.

When it was time for them to bat the side were equally brilliant, persistent and steady in their chase, and managed to hold on to six wickets in the process.

Opener Fakhar Zaman with his knock of 83 off 54 provided the impetus needed for the team to follow through after his departure at 17.2 overs, and hit the target.

His efforts were aided by Ben Dunk (57 off 43) and David Wiese (31 off 9).