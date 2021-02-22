Queen Elizabeth throws royal protocol down the drain as danger looms over reign

The threat of the breakup of the United Kingdom called for desperate measures from Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth was in major breach of royal protocol when her reign was in danger.



The British monarch, who usually keeps mum on political matters, felt 'desperately sad' to see the United Kingdom collapse in 2014.



This was the time she let voters know her personal thoughts. Channel 5's Secrets of the Royal Palaces narrator Samantha Bond said: "Despite any feelings she might have, the Queen must hold an impartial position. Her personal views are not supposed to feature.

"But the threat of the breakup of the United Kingdom called for desperate measures, as David Cameron [British PM] later admitted.

"David Cameron later insisted that he hadn't asked her to do anything unconstitutional. On Sunday September 14, with four days remaining before the vote, the Queen stopped to speak to the crowd.

"As the Queen exchanged a few words with the crowd, she made an unusual comment before leaving."

Royal commentator Emily Andrews said: "The Queen said, 'I hope the people think very carefully.'"