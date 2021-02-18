Randeep Hooda becomes a fan of Pakistan’s ‘pawri’ girl Dananeer Mobeen

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen was also taken aback by Randeep Hooda’s version of her viral meme

Indian actor Randeep Hooda, known for his hits like Highway and Sultan, has become a fan of Pakistan's very own 'pawri' girl.

The Extraction actor, 44, took to his Instagram and shared his sidesplitting take on the #PawriHoriHai trend, that was sparked by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen and swiftly took over the internet in the country and across the border.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor shot the video on set with a bunch of kids, and wrote: “Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai.”

Internet's latest obsession, the ‘pawri’ girl herself was also taken aback by Hooda’s version of her viral meme as she commented: “Dream come true,” with heart-struck emojis.

