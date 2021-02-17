Kourtney Kardashian goes Instagram official with Travis Barker days after Scott Disick made his romance public with Amelia

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have made their relationship public days after sparking romance speculations.



The US reality TV star took to Instagram and shared a picture of her holding Travis Barker heavily tattooed hand.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians actor posted the snap without any caption.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, also posted the same cozy snap on his Instagram Story and tagged Kourtney Kardashian.

He also left a black heart emoji on Kourtney’s post.

Kourtney went Instagram officials a few days after her ex Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin made their relationship public on social media.