Prince William not too pleased about Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all with Oprah

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the talk of town ever since Oprah Winfrey announced her forthcoming interview with the royal pair.

In the midst of the criticism that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been getting over their decision to sit down for the interview, miles and miles away, Prince William too is a bit perturbed with the idea of the tell-all.

Speaking to The Post, a royal insider said that the upcoming interview has become a cause of concern for the Duke of Cambridge who has been reminded of his late mother Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview in which she spoke about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’s extramarital affair.

“This interview has been an open secret at the palace for months,” the royal source told the outlet.

The chat with Oprah will mark the second major interview of the Duke of Sussex with the first being his chat with ITV News’ Tom Bradby in October 2019 where he spoke about his fractured relationship with his elder brother.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly,” he told Bradby at the time.

Another insider revealed to the portal that the upcoming interview is likely to turn explosive.

“Tom had, like, 10 minutes with Harry and Meghan. Oprah has 90 minutes — can you imagine what she will do with that?” they said.