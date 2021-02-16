close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

PSL 2021: Mahira Khan re-joins Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/JavedAfridi
  • Renowned  Pakistani actress Mahira Khan joins Peshawar Zalmi as its ambassador for the year 2021.
  •  Khan will be Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador for the third time after PSL III and PSL IV.
  • The announcement was made by franchise Chairman Javed Afridi on Twitter.

Pakistani Super League's (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi has re-appointed celebrated Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as its ambassador for the year 2021.

 Khan will be Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador for the third time after PSL III and PSL IV, read the press release issued by the franchise on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi on Twitter as he welcomed the prolific actress into the Peshawar Zalmi family.

Reportedly, Turkish superstar, Esra Belgic is also expected to join the franchise as its ambassador. In a social media post earlier this month she announced: "new beginnings" with Peshawar Zalmi.

