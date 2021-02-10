close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
Britney Spears opens up about brewing conservatorship drama

Britney Spears has finally addressed her honest thoughts regarding her conservatorship.

The singer opened up about her conservatorship for the very first time over on Twitter and wrote, “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!”

She even added, “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!”

