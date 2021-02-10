Shia LaBeouf dropped by talent agency, enters rehab following abuse allegations

Shia LaBeouf has been in treatment for over five weeks, says a source

Shia LaBeouf has been dropped by talent agency CAA after allegations of abuse surfaced against him a while back.



The actor also entered inpatient care, and according to Variety, has not been completely fired by the agency, as reported by two people close to the situation.

LaBeouf "made the decision to take a break from acting, so that he could solely focus on his recovery and get the help he has admitted he needs.”

Meanwhile, a source mentioned that LaBeouf has been in treatment for over five weeks.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” LaBeouf’s attorney told Variety in December. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

Earlier, LaBeouf's ex FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit againt him alleging him of causing her physical, mental and emotional abuse.