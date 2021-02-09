Hilarious new memes flood in after The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show performance

The Weeknd wowed fans with his spectacular performance at Super Bowl halftime show as he delivered a medley of his biggest hits.

The Canadian singer received massive praise over his stunning show as he performed 'Starboy', 'Earned It', and 'Blinding Lights' in Tampa on Sunday.

The music lovers were sure about the R&B crooner's performance that it would be nothing short of epic. Whereas, some viewers slammed the producers over sound quality as they 'couldn't hear him'.

One viewer tweeted: "Is it me or does the weeknd sound terrible right now?" Another added: "that weeknd performance sounded awful. I blame the sound guy."



On the other hand, some social media users shared new memes after his mind-blowing performance, which broke the internet.



Here are just some of the best tweets to come out of it.

Another person tweeted: ' 5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom.'



