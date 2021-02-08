South Africa´s Rassie van der Dussen (R) is clean bowled by Pakistan's Hasan Ali (not pictured) during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 8, 2021. -AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pacer Hasan Ali clean bowled Rassie van der Dussen in his first over on the final day of the second Test match between South Africa and Pakistan being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.



Set a daunting 370-run target, South Africa had finished the fourth day on 127-1 with Markram on 59 and Dussen unbeaten on 48. The tourists needed another 243 runs to level the series on Monday.

When the day started, Hasan Ali took the wicket of Dussen on his third delivery raising hopes of a clean sweep against the Proteas as Pakistan lead the series 1-0.

Here’s the video of Hasan Ali taking the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen:



