PSL 2021 anthem: Stunned Ali Zafar wonders 'Ab Ab kya ker diya mein ne?'

The Pakistan Cricket Board unveiled official anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL6) on Saturday. Soon after the much-awaited release of the 'Groove Mera' song, the social media space erupted into reactions.

Composed by Xulfi and Adnan Dhool, the PSL 6 anthem features vocals by Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners.

The flurry of reactions over the PSL 2021 song led vocalist Ali Zafar to trend on microblogging website Saturday evening. Many PSL buffs vented out their disapproval for the official song and requested Ali Zafar to file in.

Finding himself trending on the Twitter, the ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ star was taken aback. He expressed his astonishment by saying, "Ab kya ker diya mein ne? [What have I done now?]

The fans wanted him to come out with a fresh PSL 6 song of his own making. Ali Zafar has a huge fan following on Twitter. His admirers said they could not imagine a PSL song without him. Many sports lovers said they missed previous PSL anthems renditioned by Ali Zafar.

The vocalist sang the anthems of the first three seasons of PSL and all of them won hearts of the PSL lovers. The last year, the singer rolled out 'Mela Loot Liya' for his fans though Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar and Asim Azhar gave out the official anthem for the PSL5.