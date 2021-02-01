Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' to chronicle events that 'matter' to her

Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' to include things are extremely close to her heart

Priyanka Chopra's memoir Unfinished is all set to see the light of day very soon. The book chronicles events that are extremely close to the actress's heart on her journey to fame and stardom.



Speaking in an interview recently, Pee Cee revealed, "I was honest about things that mattered to me and my journey right now. Which is why I mean that this is a very honest reflection of where I am at the moment. I didn't edit my book in a way that 'this is something I don't want to talk about' or 'this is something I can'.

"If it is true to me in the moment, it is in the book. If it doesn't matter to me, it is not in the book. It is very honest telling of that tale," the global icon added.

On the work front, Pee Cee was last seen in The White Tiger for which he mustered raving success.