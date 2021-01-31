Which Kardashian family friend is Steve Jobs' daughter dating?

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs made her relationship with Kardashian family friend Harry Hudson official on social media.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share four adorable snaps of the couple enjoying some quality time on a road trip.

They looked loved-up as the could be seen packing on the PDA.

Hudson began his professional singing career in 2018 with his first album, titled Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night.

The album caught makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's attention and it began a blossoming friendship with both her and sister Kendall Jenner.

His friendship with the family eventually transformed into making cameos on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.