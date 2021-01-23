Princess Eugenie marks her big day in style as she shares a loved-up photo with husband

Princess Eugenie shared a delightful picture of herself and her husband Jack Brooksbank to celebrate the third anniversary of their engagement announcement.



In the loved-up photo, Eugenie is seen enjoying the happiest moments of her life with jack, touching her nose to her other half's cheek to share her excitement.

She took to Instagram on Friday and shared the picture to celebrate the unforgettable moment of her life.

The mum-to-be captioned the post: "This time 3 years ago… flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement..."



Her smashing photo garnered massive likes as people dropped sweet comments beneath Eugenie's photo.



Eugenie and Jack - who married in October 2018 - are expecting their first child together and preparing for the arrival of their little one at Windsor's Frogmore Cottage, which's empty since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US.