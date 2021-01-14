close
Wed Jan 13, 2021
January 14, 2021

Snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region leaves mountains, deserts covered with white snow sheet

Snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region has left mountains and deserts covered in white snow, while locals and foreigners alike are flocking to the plains to enjoy the sight.

Half a century has passed since temperature in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region dropped below freezing. Apart from urban areas, white snow sheet covered hilly and desert areas as well.

The weather in Asir region is very cold due to snowfall and the temperature has fallen below -2 degrees Celsius. 

However, Saudi citizens and foreigners have expressed joy and surprise because of snowfall.

