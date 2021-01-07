Miley Cyrus sheds light on the real reason she bids her old self ‘goodbye’ each night

After Miley Cyrus spread her professional wings and began crafting songs like Wrecking Ball and We Can’t Stop, the singer became eclipsed through her work and got dubbed as ‘fickle.’



In an effort to set the record straight over it all however, the Grammy award winning star decided to open up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

There Cyrus made it clear that “I am not the person I was yesterday. Last night cutting with Stevie Nicks on the phone, that changed me forever.”

“Everything changes me forever. I will never be who I was yesterday, in a way that every night before I go to sleep I say goodbye to myself because that person is done.”

She concluded by saying, “There’s a sadness to it sometimes because I do evolve very quickly because I’m very absorbant, and recently I’ve had to do an inventory of what I’ve owned as mine that isn’t mine.”