Wed Jan 06, 2021
Entertainment

January 6, 2021

Grammy Awards 2021 postponed to March amid COVID-19 outbreak

Ceremony to present the highest honours in the music industry have been delayed

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on January 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a joint statement that the ceremony to present the highest honours in the music industry had been delayed after talks with health experts and musicians.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021,” the statement said.

“The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” it added.

The postponement was earlier reported by Rolling Stone magazine and Variety and the Recording Academy had told its members in a memo that the new date would be March 21. - Reuters

