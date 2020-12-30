CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan closed till January 2





KARACHI/ QUETTA: Balochistan and Sindh CNG stations will stay shut for the next three days, the Sui Southern Gas Company announced Wednesday.



The CNG stations are being closed till January 2 because SSGC says there is low gas pressure and an increase in demand.

Winter is here and so is Pakistan's gas crisis. CNG stations are being closed and gas supply to the stations suspended.

Pakistanis are tired of the low gas pressure at home. Families are freezing, hungry and worried.

Punjab citizens are saying they have to buy expensive LPG gas because of this. Due to lack of gas, houses, flats, hospitals and mosques have become cold storages.

Citizens are protesting the reduction in the gas pressure. They are saying they are forced to use compressors because of the low gas pressure.

Amid the burgeoning gas crisis that will hit the country the most in January 2021 because of failure to procure three LNG cargoes for the first 20 days of next month, Pakistan on Monday received bids from five LNG trading companies for two LNG cargoes for February 2021 at the highest price of up to 32.4888 percent of Brent.