Pakistan gas crisis worsens as winters get harsher





KARACHI/ QUETTA/ PESHAWAR/ ISLAMABAD: Winter is here and so is Pakistan's gas crisis. CNG stations are being closed in two provinces, while gas supply to the stations is being suspended in another two provinces.

SSGC announced the closure of CNG stations in Sindh and Balochistan for two days (Mondays and Saturdays) a week on Friday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab SSGC said gas supply to CNG stations will be suspended. The suspension in KP has been announced for four days and in Punjab indefinitely.

Low gas pressure in homes

Pakistanis are tired of the low gas pressure at home. Families are freezing, hungry and worried.

In Quetta, low gas pressure was reported in Raisani Town, Arif Road, Mir Ahmad Khan Road, Najamuddin Road, Kawari Road and adjoining areas.



Punjab citizens are saying they have to buy expensive LPG gas because of this. Due to lack of gas, houses, flats, hospitals and mosques have become cold storages.



Citizens are protesting the reduction in the gas pressure. They are saying they are forced to use compressors because of the low gas pressure.

Officials of the SSGC, however, are saying Balochistan is getting all the gas it needs.

SSGC General Manager Madni Siddiqui said Balochistan is getting 200mmcfd of gas according to its requirement. He said the low pressure is because of the use of compressors.

Government arranges 12 LNG cargoes

The government has arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021, a statement by the Petroleum Division spokesperson read.



He said additional LNG has also been arranged in some cargoes.

For January 2021, 30% more and cheaper LNG is being sought as compared to the rates and quantity in January 2018, the spokesperson said, adding that the SSGC is facing low gas pressure in Karachi and Quetta.

Last week, the SSGC had temporarily suspended gas supply across seven areas in Karachi on a Sunday.