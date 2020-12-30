Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie breaks internet with his first words on air: 'Happy New Year'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie delighted royal fans with his beautiful accent, wishing listeners "Happy New Year" during 'Archewell Audio' podcast on Monday.



The 18-month-old brought smile to the face of millions with his sweet wish to the people ahead of new year.

Mom and Dad's darling Baby Archie made a surprise appearance on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first episode of their "Archewell Audio" podcast.



The Duchess first asks Archie if he's having fun, to which Archie replies, "Fun." Then, The Duke coaxes him into wishing listeners a "Happy New Year."



It's clear to tell from the audio that both Harry and Meghan are more than excited to hear little Archie speak on the podcast ... Harry can barely contain his own laughter.

The Holiday Special podcast of Harry and Meghan also featured some big stars including Elton John and Tyler Perry.