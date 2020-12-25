‘Kurulus: Osman’ fame Burak Ozcivit’s PDA-filled photos with wife take the internet by storm

Turkish star Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Kurulus: Osman, and his wife Fahriye Evcen's loved-up photos from his birthday has taken the internet by storm.



Burak’s wife Fahriye Evcen turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the hubby to extend birthday wishes to him as he turns 36.

Posting the PAD-filled snaps, Evcen wrote, “Other half .. happy birthday” followed by heart emoticons.

The Kurulus: Osman star also turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same snaps with simple heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans of ‘Osman’ also extended love and sweet wishes to their favourite star.

Find Fahriye Evcen’s Post Below



