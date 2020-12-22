14-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in Bahawalpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Bahawalpur and the police have registered a case against the culprits on Monday evening.
According to Geo News, the victim's father said that two men allegedly gang-raped his daughter five months ago, adding that he went to register a case against the culprits to the Nowshera Jadeed Police Station multiple times, but the police did not take the matter seriously.
On the other hand, a district police spokesman said that the girl and her father did not even go to the police station to register their case.
Sources said that the police have finally registered a case against the two accused on Monday evening but no arrests have been made so far.
Cases of gang rape seem to be on a rise in the province. A few months ago, six men gang-raped a woman in Jaranwala city, according to police, as she was waiting for another van after the bus she was travelling in broke down.
The woman was standing at a bus stop when a car stopped there and offered to give her a lift. Afterwards, the men proceeded to drug the woman and rape her in the car, said police.
The men threw then women in a nearby field before fleeing. Police said they registered a case against the suspects but so far, no one has been arrested for the crime.