Six men gang-rape woman in Punjab

Illustration of a woman being subjected to harm. Image: file

Six men gang-raped a woman in Punab's Jaranwala city on Wednesday, according to police, as she was waiting for another van after the bus she was travelling in broke down.



The woman was standing at a bus stop when a car stopped there and offered to give her a lift. Afterwards, the men proceeded to drug the woman and rape her in the car, said police.



The men threw then women in a nearby field before fleeing. Police said they have registered a case against the suspects but so far, no one has been arrested for the crime.



CM Punjab Buzdar takes notice



Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took strict notice of the incident, calling on RPO Sheikhupura to arrest the suspects as soon as possible and ensure they be handed exemplary punishments.



The incident takes place a month after the Lahore motorway gang-rape case caused widespread anger and condemnation.

Police had said that two armed men had raped a woman stranded with her children on the motorway before robbing her of money and other valuables.

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was on her way back to the city from Lahore's Ring Road at 1:30 am on Tuesday night, when her car ran out of petrol near Gujjarpura around an hour later.

The woman had waited for her husband and phoned a relative for help, who advised her to call the Motorway Police. She subsequently called the Motorway Police's 130 emergency helpline for assistance but was told by the operator that she could not be provided help as the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.