Shakira’s music video ‘Girl Like Me’ hits 100 million views on YouTube

Singer, actress and dancer Shakira’s new music video Girl Like Me has crossed 100 million views on YouTube since its release on December 4.



The Waka Waka singer turned to Instagram and shared her joy with partying face emoji.

She simply wrote, “100 million.”

On December 4, Shakira took to the photo-video sharing platform and announced the release of Girl Like Me.

Sharing the music video, the singer said, “New video, 'Girl Like Me' with the Black Eyed Peas! I had so much fun with this one -- hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting!”



