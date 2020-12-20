ARMYs break records through ‘Dynamite’ with 700 Million streams

BTS’s Dynamite managed to garner over 700 Million views on YouTube recently, all due to the efforts of their ARMY.



In the past, the song even managed to earn a Guinness World Record title and became the most viewed YouTube video in less than 24 hours.



Following that initial win, BTS even broke BLACKPINK’s past record for DDU-DU DDU-DU and became the fastest Korean group MV to reach 700 million views.

For those unversed, at the moment six of BTS’s past music videos including DNA, Boy With Luv, IDOL, MIC Drop and Fake Love have reached the same milestone.



