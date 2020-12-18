close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 18, 2020

Princess Diana actress introduces her adorable 'Spencer'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020

Emma Corrin, who portrays Princess Diana in the Netflix series "The Crown", on Thursday shared three adorable selfies with her pet dog.

The actress looked gorgeous in the snaps captioned, "working out our best angles. I think 1 and 3 maybe."

The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram account where she is followed by over 350,000 people.

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

